William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $123.46 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

