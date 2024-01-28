Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.84 on Friday, hitting $328.98. 375,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,333. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

