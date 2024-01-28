Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.45. 3,032,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

