Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $236.65. The stock had a trading volume of 892,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,858. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day moving average of $255.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

