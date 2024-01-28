Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 8,668,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

