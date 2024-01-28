Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.78. 1,585,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,917. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

