Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 740,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,032 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 63,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 446,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

TSM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,101. The company has a market cap of $608.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

