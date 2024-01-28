Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 79.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FDUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

