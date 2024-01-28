Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 49.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 223,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UCTT opened at $37.72 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,541 shares of company stock valued at $520,957. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

