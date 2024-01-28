Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

MMM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

