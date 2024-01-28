Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,537 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $184.23. The company has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.