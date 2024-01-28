Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

