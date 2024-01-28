Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $179.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

