Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 199.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $970,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $450.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

