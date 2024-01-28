Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $708,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,908. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.