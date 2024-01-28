Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. 4,136,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

