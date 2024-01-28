Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Moderna by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $193.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Articles
