Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $79.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $97.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

