Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $142.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.