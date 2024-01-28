Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,888 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,121,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,997. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.