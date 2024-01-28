Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

IVE opened at $174.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

