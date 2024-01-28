Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 44 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $381.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $382.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.57.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.