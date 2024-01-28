Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.41 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

