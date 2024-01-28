Widmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.7% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

F opened at $11.39 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.