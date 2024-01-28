Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,564 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.