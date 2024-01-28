Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$8.95 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.41 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1806897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.85.

View Our Latest Report on WCP

Insider Activity

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $794,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.