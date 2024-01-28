Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Up 67.5% in January

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $45.69.
Whitbread Company Profile
