Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $33.11 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.