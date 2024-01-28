Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

