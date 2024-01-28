Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20-3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Western Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $123,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $5,833,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 556.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 587,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 497,878 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

