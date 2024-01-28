Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.23 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.78.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 242.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Western Digital by 556.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 587,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,878 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

