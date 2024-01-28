Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE WAL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 69,545 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

