Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EADGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

EAD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 156,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,234. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

