Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weibo

Weibo Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WB opened at $8.32 on Friday. Weibo has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 853,528 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.