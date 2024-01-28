Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Weibo
Weibo Trading Down 2.3 %
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 853,528 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Weibo
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.