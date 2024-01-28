Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,296. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

