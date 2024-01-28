WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 9th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
WCFB stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.
About WCF Bancorp
