Waves Price Tops $2.27 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005390 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $258.00 million and approximately $27.74 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 113,659,078 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”
