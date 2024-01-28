Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.12. 351,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Waters by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

