W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

