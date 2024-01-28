Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 38.8% in January

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

VDMCY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

