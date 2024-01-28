Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.55

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1228523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

