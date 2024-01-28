Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.65% of Visteon worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. 220,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,275. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

