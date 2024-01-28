Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 29.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMAR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:VMAR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The company has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.02. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 102.75%. Equities analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.

