Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

