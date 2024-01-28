Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 1,841,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $65,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

