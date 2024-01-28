Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ VABK opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virginia National Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

