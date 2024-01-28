Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ VABK opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.43.
Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.
About Virginia National Bankshares
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
