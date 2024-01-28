Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 146,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of VIRC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,613. The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Virco Mfg.

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $44,712.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $52,472. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

