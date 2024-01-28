Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 3,766.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Viomi Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 90,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

