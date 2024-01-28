Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,500 shares, an increase of 375.9% from the December 31st total of 107,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VINC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 74,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,330. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

