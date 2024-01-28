Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 349,186 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.53. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

